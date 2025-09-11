Pulse Insurance extends Reframe Cancer offering

Pulse Insurance's customers will have access to Reframe Cancer's cancer information hub and resource library, with the screening product also being made available to Pulse Insurance's own staff. Reframe Cancer launched its cancer care product in August 2024, with its screening service having been live since 1 May, 2025. The product was launched in partnership with both Pulse and Rokstone, an international speciality (re)insurance managing general agent (MGA) which is part of the Aventum Group. Upon launch, key features of the product included: a lump sum pay-out upon first diagnosis f...