Number of adults missing NHS health checks hits post-pandemic high

The consultancy analysed data by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, finding that the number of invitations hit a record high for the second consecutive quarter. More than one million people aged 40-74 were offered to attend an NHS health check in Q1 25/26. However, 675,367 of the adults invited did not to take up the offer, meaning one third or 329,426 people went on to undergo the check. According to Broadstone, this marks the largest gap between invitations and take-up since before the pandemic. In the previous quarter, more than 590,000 adults aged 40-74 did not ...