Private healthcare admissions hit second highest level in Q1 2025

The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) recorded a total of 241,000 private healthcare admissions in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, marking the second highest level of reported admissions for any quarter that PHIN has data for.
The total is a 4% decline from the peak levels seen in Q1 2024 (244,000) and is the first time there has been a decline in reported admissions for the first three months. Specifically, insured admissions remained stable at a record level of 171,000 in Q1 2025, which is a 58% increase compared to Q1 2021 (108,000). Self-pay admissions were down 4% to 70,000 in Q1 2025 from 73,000 in Q1 2024. Consultancy, Broadstone, said: "This reinforces the general trend of plateauing demand for self-pay as insurance funded healthcare continues to drive growth in the private market, amid continued...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.