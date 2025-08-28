Pivotal Growth acquires two protection and mortgage brokers

Mortgage broker consolidator, Pivotal Growth, has acquired two protection and mortgage brokers across England and Northern Ireland.
One of the two firms being acquired is More Choice Financial, a Bedford-based mortgage and protection broker founded by directors Julie Myers and Gareth Tucker in 2007. More Choice will be integrated as a bolt-on acquisition to an existing Pivotal Growth subsidiary, Grange Mortgage and Protection Services, although it will continue to operate from its current premises. Pivotal Growth said that More Choice's growth opportunities will be supported by Grange Mortgage and Protection Services and the broader Pivotal Group. Elsewhere, Northern Ireland-based McPolin Financial Services has...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.