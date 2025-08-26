Prakash has worked across financial services, technology and the public sector, currently serving as a board director at Softcat and Uber in UK. Most recently, he was group chief operating officer at Evelyn Partners, where he led pre-tax earnings growth across wealth, professional and fund services. He has also served as Director General at the UK Government where he scaled digital pensions services for 13 million customers. His earlier roles include senior executive board positions at Centrica, Morgan Stanley, Sage and Avaya, and he received a CBE in 2024 for services to the adv...