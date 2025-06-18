Benenden Health names chief commercial officer

Andy McClure takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Healthcare provider, Benenden Health, has appointed Andy McClure as its chief commercial officer (CCO), taking responsibility for the commercial strategy to support the health and wellbeing of members.

McClure has previously worked at AXA Health as marketing and propositions director, as well as managing director for Marsh UK&I and chief marketing officer for Europe at AIG. He was also part of the member advisory board for the International Federation of Health Plans. Tom Woolgrove, CEO, Benenden Health, said: "Benenden Health's commercial team is responsible for crucial services, from product and service development to B2B sales and timely and impactful marketing that inspires current and prospective members to engage with their health." As COO, McClure will work to drive Benenden ...

