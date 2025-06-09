Setul Mehta to join Royal London

Provider, Royal London, has appointed Setul Mehta as its take to market lead for protection.
The insurer said it has made the appointment to expand its protection proposition team, with Mehta's previous roles at AIG Life and The Openwork Partnership bringing key experience. Mehta will report to Fi Wynn, head of proposition, Royal London, he has taken the role with immediate effect. Wynn said: "Setul is a great enhancement to our protection team and further strengthens the breadth and depth of talent we have. "He will bring new perspective and energy to complement our existing team to help deliver our ambitious plans." Earlier this year, Royal London announced that it pa...
