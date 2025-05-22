Rosemount adds seven advisers to network

Aims to increase experience and expertise

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Mortgage, protection and financial planning network, Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), added seven new advisers to its network in the first quarter of the year.

The advisers who joined the network between January and March 2025 include: Alistair Briggs, Briggs Financial Advice Mike Carter, Contractor Financial Jude Dawute, Benjamin House Bob Ferris, Rosemount Mortgage Planning Joe Iannelli, Oakhill Wealth and Pensions Ben Mulroney, Williamson and Croft Wealth Management Katherine Webster, Paragon Financial Solutions Rosemount said that each addition aims to increase the level of experience and expertise across key areas of protection, mortgage advice, financial planning and pensions provided by Rosemount's members. Ahmed Baw...

