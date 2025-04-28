1.5 million NHS appointments saved amid app reform

The Department of Health and Social Care has revealed that 1.5 million hospital appointments have been prevented from being missed, following the UK Government’s accelerated rollout of the NHS App.
Around 87% of hospitals now offer services through the NHS App, which is up by nearly 20% since July and exceeds government targets to increase the number of hospitals allowing patients to view appointment information. Measures to expand use of the app were outlined earlier this year in the Government's Elective Reform Plan. This aims to give patients more control over how and when they receive elective treatment, and a faster way to book appointments, as the government focuses on cutting waiting times. The app enables users to manage appointments, view prescriptions, access their GP ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.