1.5 million NHS appointments saved amid app reform

Around 87% of hospitals now offer services through the NHS App, which is up by nearly 20% since July and exceeds government targets to increase the number of hospitals allowing patients to view appointment information. Measures to expand use of the app were outlined earlier this year in the Government's Elective Reform Plan. This aims to give patients more control over how and when they receive elective treatment, and a faster way to book appointments, as the government focuses on cutting waiting times. The app enables users to manage appointments, view prescriptions, access their GP ...