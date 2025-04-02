Guardian names Carlton Hood as CEO

Joins from Responsible Life

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Guardian, has appointed Carlton Hood as its chief executive officer, effective 1 May, 2025.

In the role, Hood will be responsible for leading the next phase in Guardian's journey, as the provider said it "cements its position as an established player" in the protection market. Hood will deliver the provider's strategy announced by Peter Mann, interim CEO, in October 2024, focusing on deepening relationships with firms that are committed to improving customer outcomes. Once Hood takes over the role, Mann – who has also been chair since 2018 - will become non-executive chair. Hood said: "I've always believed that financial services, done right, can transform lives. Protecti...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Claims and underwriting: Securing life cover after breast cancer

The return of redundancy cover and its importance

More on Insurer

Partner Insight: How the Experience Economy is reshaping the life insurance landscape
Insurer

Partner Insight: How the Experience Economy is reshaping the life insurance landscape

Generational Diversity: Different Expectations, Different Approaches

Stuart Hayman, Senior Business Consultant - Life & Pensions Insurance Practice (EMEA & APAC), Sapiens
clock 02 April 2025 • 5 min read
One in four adults concerned about job loss
Insurer

One in four adults concerned about job loss

Best Insurance research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 March 2025 • 2 min read
OneFamily names head of distribution operations
Insurer

OneFamily names head of distribution operations

Joins Beagle Street brand

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 March 2025 • 1 min read