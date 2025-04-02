Guardian names Carlton Hood as CEO

In the role, Hood will be responsible for leading the next phase in Guardian's journey, as the provider said it "cements its position as an established player" in the protection market. Hood will deliver the provider's strategy announced by Peter Mann, interim CEO, in October 2024, focusing on deepening relationships with firms that are committed to improving customer outcomes. Once Hood takes over the role, Mann – who has also been chair since 2018 - will become non-executive chair. Hood said: "I've always believed that financial services, done right, can transform lives. Protecti...