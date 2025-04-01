Product quality outweighs affordability as selling point for protection

The Exeter research

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The quality of products (43%) has topped affordability (31%) as the most important selling point for clients when it comes to protection, according to research by The Exeter.

The provider surveyed 250 UK financial advisers discussing insurance products with their clients. It found that other selling points for customers included the ability to purchase multiple products from a single insurer (30%), as well as an insurer's claims history (29%). Clients also valued customer service experience over an insurers' brand name or reputation, at 28% and 22%, respectively. The Exeter said the research suggests that consumers are less attracted to brands than the "promise" of personalised service and convenient processes. As for advisers, quality of product ranked th...

