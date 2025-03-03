Mike Hay takes permanent role at Benenden Health

Benenden Health has named Mike Hay as its permanent chief people officer, following a six-month interim period in the role.
Prior to joining to the healthcare provider, Hay was chief people officer at Saffron Building Society. His other roles have included human resources director at Nationwide Building Society, associate partner at AON and director at Deloitte where he focused on supporting the healthcare sector, including the NHS. At Benenden Health, Hay will support Benenden Health's digital transformation rollout from a people perspective, such as helping employees to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and other new technologies into HR and wider business systems. Benenden Health said Hay will focus on...
