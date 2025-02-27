LifeSearch claimants paid £100m in 2024

Protection broker, LifeSearch, has released data which showed 1,418 paid claims in 2024, totalling £105 million paid out across the year.
The adviser said that the number of claims settled for its clients has increased 35% year-on-year. This culminated in a 68% increase in the total benefits paid in claims to LifeSearch customers, a £43m increase compared to 2023. Payments originated from 23 insurers according to LifeSearch. The lion's share of claims was attributed to life claims, which saw a benefit of £65m paid across 551 claims, it also saw £16.1m paid to 131 terminal illness claimants. Critical illness was the second most claimed for product, paying out a total of £23m to 471 claimants. Replacement income products ...
