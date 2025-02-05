New head of product and proposition strategy for Canada Life UK

In the role, Morgan will head up the provider's products and customer proposition, as well as join the protection senior leadership team to shape future strategies. Dan Crook, managing director, group protection, Canada Life UK, said: "I'm delighted that Chris has joined Canada Life. He brings a wealth of valuable experience and expertise to the business and will play a key role in ensuring our products and propositions unlock real value for our customers. "Chris is a respected leader in our market and I'm excited to see what we can achieve as we evolve our business and shape the f...