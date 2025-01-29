Reeves takes aim at regulation during growth speech

In her speech, the Chancellor also detailed plans for a third runway for Heathrow Airport and refused to rule out further tax rises in March. As she discussed regulation, Reeves said: "Businesses are held back by a complex and unpredictable regulatory system and that is a drag on investment and innovation." As recently as last week, Reeves has met with CEOs of key regulators to "tear down regulatory barriers" that hold back economic growth. She continued: "We need to go further and we need to go faster, so earlier this month I met the heads of some of our largest regulators. "Th...