Two in five adults expect finances to worsen

Around two in five (41%) UK adults expect their financial situation to worsen over the next 12 months, which is equivalent to 21.3 million people, according to research by StepChange Debt Charity.
The debt advice charity surveyed 2,000 adults in the UK, excluding Northern Ireland, and found that 17% of adults ‘always' worry about money, while 59% ‘often' or ‘sometimes' worry about money. Of those worrying about money, 53% were worrying more now than they did one year ago. The primary drivers of this sentiment were meeting the cost of living and higher energy bills. Specifically, 59% of those expecting their finances to get worsen said that this is due to higher energy bills from January 2025. StepChange found that certain demographics were more affected than others, including p...
