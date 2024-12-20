Demand for protection and health to rise in 2025: The Exeter

Insurer, The Exeter, has released findings from its survey of the UK insurance advice community which show advisers predict an increase in demand for health insurance, income protection (IP) and life products in 2025.
Of the 250 advisers surveyed, 51% who advise on IP said that demand would rise for the product next year, 31% said that demand would be similar to 2024 and 18% expected demand to drop. Life insurance saw similar positivity, 44% of advisers predicted demand for the product would increase, 37% expected it to remain the same and 19% expected a fall in demand. On the health insurance side, 40% of advisers predicted a rise in consumer demand, 32% thought it would be similar to 2024 and 28% forecasted a dip in demand. The reasons for optimism were dominated by macroeconomic factors, ‘Eco...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.