Demand for protection and health to rise in 2025: The Exeter

Of the 250 advisers surveyed, 51% who advise on IP said that demand would rise for the product next year, 31% said that demand would be similar to 2024 and 18% expected demand to drop. Life insurance saw similar positivity, 44% of advisers predicted demand for the product would increase, 37% expected it to remain the same and 19% expected a fall in demand. On the health insurance side, 40% of advisers predicted a rise in consumer demand, 32% thought it would be similar to 2024 and 28% forecasted a dip in demand. The reasons for optimism were dominated by macroeconomic factors, ‘Eco...