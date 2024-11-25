Barnett Waddingham appoints non-exec chair

Consultancy, Barnett Waddingham, has announced that Baroness Helena Morrissey will be its new non-executive chair from 1 January 2025.
Baroness Morrissey will be responsible for the independent oversight of the firm's strategy and governance. Morrissey's key focus areas will be service innovation, technological advancement and cultivating talent. A key reason Morrissey has been brought into the role is her experience, she held a 15-year tenure as CEO of Newton Investment Management and currently chairs the boards of Fidelis Insurance Group and Altum Group. Helena Morrissey comments: "BW is a hugely exciting company. Its impressive growth ambitions, strong culture, and high calibre of people and talent set it apart as...
