Zurich UK adds employee neurodiversity assessments

The assessment will be free and open to all employees following a GP referral, Zurich outlined. It will also be available to employees' partners and children if they are on their healthcare plan. Around one in seven adults are neurodivergent, according to NHS England figures. The move comes as Zurich research revealed that half of neurodivergent individuals have been discriminated against by hiring managers or recruiters due to their neurodiversity. OnePoll surveyed 1,000 neurodivergent adults on behalf of Zurich in October. Findings showed that about half (51%) of those surveye...