Zurich UK adds employee neurodiversity assessments

Zurich UK will offer all employees the option to be assessed for neurodiversity as part of its employee healthcare offering from 2025.
The assessment will be free and open to all employees following a GP referral, Zurich outlined. It will also be available to employees' partners and children if they are on their healthcare plan. Around one in seven adults are neurodivergent, according to NHS England figures. The move comes as Zurich research revealed that half of neurodivergent individuals have been discriminated against by hiring managers or recruiters due to their neurodiversity. OnePoll surveyed 1,000 neurodivergent adults on behalf of Zurich in October. Findings showed that about half (51%) of those surveye...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.