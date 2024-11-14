Aviva expects moderation after 44% protection sales boom

Aviva reported protection and health sales of £403m, up 22% on £330m in the third quarter of 2023. Health in-force premiums also saw double-digit growth, the insurance group outlined. While further growth is expected in health in line with Aviva's double-digit growth plans, the company stated that "some moderation" is expected in protection. The group updated that it is confident in achieving targets outlined at its full year results presentation. These include a £2bn operating profit by 2026. Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc hailed the quarter as "very strong" across the board for the bu...