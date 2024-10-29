Best Insurance launches WhatsApp application service

Through the service, customers will be able to receive quotes, ask questions and complete their purchase within WhatsApp. Best Insurance told COVER that responses from Whatsapp are managed by its WhatsApp artificial intelligence (AI) bot, with the firm contacting the customer "as soon as they can" to seek confirmation that the customers is happy to proceed on WhatsApp and to remind the customer that they can still call the firm if they need further information or a human intervention at any stage. Accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) insurance will be the first product available ...