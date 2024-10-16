National Friendly joins The Right DA Club's panel

The Right DA Club has added protection and private medical insurance (PMI) provider, National Friendly, to its insurance panel.
Members of The Right DA Club will be able to access National Friendly's range of insurance products from 16 October, 2024, including income protection, accident-only income protection, PMI and over-50s life cover. National Friendly launched Friendly Shield this year - a new, non-underwritten cover product – designed for clients who may not typically be able to afford traditional protection products, according to the mutual. The product includes: an income benefit of up to £2,250 for up to three months; fracture cover of bones up to £3,000; an accidental death benefit up to £85,000; a ...
