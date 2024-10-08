FCA to carry out consolidation review

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it will carry out a multi-firm review into consolidation of financial advice firms.
It wrote to CEOs and directors setting out its expectations of financial advisers and investment intermediaries. The FCA said in its letter that it expects firms to carry out several checks prior to consolidation. It further outlined its two-year priorities as it looks to "ensure consumers receive consistently good outcomes from a sector which is sustainable and well placed for the future" as firms grow and serve new markets. Consolidation comes into FCA focus On consolidation, Lucy Castledine, director of consumer investments, FCA said: "There has been an increase in the acquisitio...
