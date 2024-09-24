UPDATE: Beagle Street to join the intermediary space in 2025

The term insurance and critical illness provider said that its priority will be to make advisers' lives easier by providing a "simple process and attractive products" to support firms offer the "right cover" for customers. Holly Ewing, distribution director, Beagle Street, said: "We've been working hard to build an extremely strong team and are investing in technology that will mean we have an exciting offer when we bring it to market next year." Beagle Street told COVER that it is currently too early to provide specifics around what this proposition entails as it is currently in the ...