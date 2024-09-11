Beagle Street to join the intermediary space in 2025

Beagle Street has announced its intention to enter the intermediary space in 2025 as it develops a “unique” proposition.
The term insurance and critical illness provider said that its priority will be to make advisers' lives easier by providing a "simple process and attractive products" to support firms offer the "right cover" for customers. Holly Ewing, distribution director, Beagle Street, said: "We've been working hard to build an extremely strong team and are investing in technology that will mean we have an exciting offer when we bring it to market next year." Beagle Street told COVER that it is currently too early to provide specifics around what this proposition entails as it is currently in the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.