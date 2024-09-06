Ebcam joins amii

The Cambridge-based firm works with clients across various sectors in the UK, from high-growth start-ups to family businesses and large established public limited companies. EBCam also works with partners and specialists to provide global benefit solutions to their clients with international needs. Steph Butcher, director, EBCam, said: "EBCam has chosen to join amii as it enables us to network with other professionals in the field allowing us to share knowledge and learning from each other. It also gives us access to a wealth of training resources to ensure the team remains at the for...