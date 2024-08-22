Fairstone completes double buyout deal

Grayside Financial Services in Epsom and Swindon-based Executive Wealth Management joined the Newcastle-based consolidator's downstream buyout programme in 2022. After an integration period, both have now been fully bought out. It comes after the company opened its sixth nationwide hub in Farnborough which is the main focus for its southern operations. It said the move was part of a strategy to open offices in several key locations across the UK over the next 12 months. Lee Hartley, chief executive officer, said: "Grayside and Executive Wealth are client-focused, quality firms which h...