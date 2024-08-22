Fairstone completes double buyout deal

Fairstone has completed the full acquisition of both Grayside Financial Services and Executive Wealth Management, adding 1,250 new clients to its books.
Grayside Financial Services in Epsom and Swindon-based Executive Wealth Management joined the Newcastle-based consolidator's downstream buyout programme in 2022. After an integration period, both have now been fully bought out. It comes after the company opened its sixth nationwide hub in Farnborough which is the main focus for its southern operations. It said the move was part of a strategy to open offices in several key locations across the UK over the next 12 months. Lee Hartley, chief executive officer, said: "Grayside and Executive Wealth are client-focused, quality firms which h...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.