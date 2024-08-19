VouchedFor partners with Plannr to integrate client survey tool

The first stage of the integration will automatically send feedback requests throughout the client's journey. The firms said future developments could include pushing client feedback data back into Plannr and automating emails to clients whose answers highlight the need for further information. VouchedFor said this move is the start of a partnership which both parties hope will offer advisers "significant efficiencies" by eliminating the need for manual client feedback collection, and to streamline monitoring and evidence gathering to support Consumer Duty compliance. Alex Whitson,...