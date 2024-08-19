VouchedFor partners with Plannr to integrate client survey tool

VouchedFor has partnered with Plannr to integrate its client survey tool – Elevation – into PlannrCRM.
The first stage of the integration will automatically send feedback requests throughout the client's journey. The firms said future developments could include pushing client feedback data back into Plannr and automating emails to clients whose answers highlight the need for further information. VouchedFor said this move is the start of a partnership which both parties hope will offer advisers "significant efficiencies" by eliminating the need for manual client feedback collection, and to streamline monitoring and evidence gathering to support Consumer Duty compliance. Alex Whitson,...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.