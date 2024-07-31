The Rising Stars of Protection: Jacob Fay

Jacob joined JLHO in January 2023 after graduating from the University of Exeter the prior year, now advising UK-based and international clients on IHT cover, life insurance, income protection and business protection. COVER speaks to Jacob about his journey entering the protection industry, the impact of market consolidation and the high and ultra-high net worth market. How did you get into the protection industry? It was the right place, right time through a recruitment agency. JLHO is quite a small company, I went straight for an interview with two of the directors and really lik...