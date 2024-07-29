Pivotal Growth acquires specialist broker

The Milton Keynes-based broker operates in specialist markets including the commercial, bridging, buy-to-let and HMO sectors. Simon Embley, CEO, Pivotal Growth, said: "I am pleased to announce our latest acquisition in Charleston. Charleston has successfully tapped into specialist markets and grown to be an industry-leading specialist broker. "I am looking forward to working with James to accelerate the growth journey of Charleston. James is a highly experienced leader whom we are delighted to welcome into the Pivotal Group" This move builds on a year of acquisitions for Pivotal Gr...