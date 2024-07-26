'Significant internal failings' for NHS regulator

CQC to be revamped

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

A review of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has identified “significant internal failings” for the regulator, which may be impacting its ability to monitor poor performance across the health service.

The review, conducted by Dr Penny Dash, chair, North West London Integrated Care Board, showed that inspection levels were well below pre-Covid standards. The findings also included the discovery of a lack of clinical expertise among inspectors, a lack of consistency in assessments and a failing IT system for the service. A report into the review's findings will be published in Autumn, but Wes Streeting, health and social care secretary, has announced immediate changes to the regulator. These include: The appointment by the CQC of Professor Sir Mike Richards to review CQC assessment...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Policyholders see limited impact from Consumer Duty

Royal London updates cancer underwriting

More on Regulation

Policyholders see limited impact from Consumer Duty
Regulation

Policyholders see limited impact from Consumer Duty

Research indicates

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 30 July 2024 • 1 min read
FCA launches review to simplify rulebook after Consumer Duty
Regulation

FCA launches review to simplify rulebook after Consumer Duty

Secondary competitiveness and growth objective

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read
Chancellor Reeves on economic growth
Regulation

Chancellor Reeves on economic growth

'Britain is back open for business'

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 25 July 2024 • 2 min read