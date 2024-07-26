'Significant internal failings' for NHS regulator

The review, conducted by Dr Penny Dash, chair, North West London Integrated Care Board, showed that inspection levels were well below pre-Covid standards. The findings also included the discovery of a lack of clinical expertise among inspectors, a lack of consistency in assessments and a failing IT system for the service. A report into the review's findings will be published in Autumn, but Wes Streeting, health and social care secretary, has announced immediate changes to the regulator. These include: The appointment by the CQC of Professor Sir Mike Richards to review CQC assessment...