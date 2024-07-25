Barnsley getting people back into work

The report, which surveyed 750 South Yorkshire residents affected by economic inactivity, showed that Barnsley has a labour-market unemployment rate of 2.9%, lower than the national average. The report included a recommendation to invest £10 million into a pilot scheme aimed at getting 2,200 people into work over a four-year period. The council said this scheme would "generate almost £70m in economic benefits, including a £28m reduction in benefits payments". In the proposed scheme, potential employees would be encouraged to take a job that aligned with their skills, interests and cir...