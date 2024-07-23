Partners& expands employee wellbeing and healthcare offering

Insurance broker, Partners&, has added two firms to its wellbeing, health and protection business.
The two businesses - Nottingham-based Halo Consulting and Chester-based Personal Healthcare Management – continues an investment in "people risk". Partners& said this is a key area for its clients. "One of the top three risks in almost any business today relates to people. As such, we are committed to developing our wellbeing, health and protection capability to help clients navigate these real and present challenges," said James Porter, managing partner of wellbeing, health and protection, Partners&. Porter added that the acquisitions further Partners&'s growth strategy by bringing i...
