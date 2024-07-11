The brokerage, which is an appointed representative of PRIMIS Mortgage Network, targets mid-to-high net worth customers. It was founded in 2006 by John Morrison, who won PRIMIS' Top Overall Adviser award for 12 consecutive years. Simon Embley, chief executive officer, Pivotal Growth, said: "MWA is a highly regarded mortgage and protection broker whose investment philosophy and strategic goals perfectly align with Pivotal's. John Morrison also brings a wealth of experience to the wider Pivotal Group and so we are particularly looking forward to using his skills and expertise to enhance it...