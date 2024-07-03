AIG Life begins redundancy consultation

This week, AIG Life began the consultation period for the redundancy of staff members as part of its acquisition by Aviva, COVER understands.
Approximately 25% of AIG Life's staff will be potentially made redundant, according to a COVER source, with marketing and front-end sales staff being focus areas for consultation. Of the remaining AIG Life colleagues, delivery staff – including underwriters and claims managers – are the main priority for retention. The provider has stated it aims to bring many employees into existing Aviva teams with the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) (TUPE) process. COVER contacted Aviva and AIG Life for a comment on the potential redundancies. An Aviva spokesperson told COVER...
