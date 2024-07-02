Habito launches protection offering

The broker, which has raised more than £68 million in equity from venture capital, has hired Kulwinder Chana; Niladri Chakraborty; and Rhys Walker, from Better.co.uk, to lead the team. Additional hires include Hannah Thornely; Matt Kingsbury; and Olivia Harris, to its engineering and mortgage teams. Ying Tan, CEO, Habito, said: "Having used a third party for protection referrals previously we felt it was time to bring the expertise in house. We are committed to simplifying the homebuying journey and putting customers first. "We continue developing exciting technology, and this ca...