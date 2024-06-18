Research from provider, MetLife UK, has revealed that 22% of parents could only last one week without pay if their child fell ill or was injured.
The data also showed that the average amount of time working parents in the UK could last without pay was two months. However, this was undercut by 19% of those asked only being able to last two to three weeks and 9% not being able to take off any time at all. Further data from the provider also showed that 48% of parents said they do not have the savings in place to look after a sick child, should they need to take time off from work. On top of this lack of fall back savings, MetLife UK also revealed that 28% of those without savings showed that they do not have a support network fro...
