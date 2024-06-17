Reform promises £17bn p/a for NHS

The manifesto addressed the needs of the NHS, with a focus on ending Doctor and Nurse shortages; expanding the use of independent healthcare capacities; and a 20% tax relief on all private healthcare and insurance, within its first 100 days of government. The tax relief on private healthcare and insurance is designed to relieve pressure on the NHS according to Reform UK. Its contract said: "Independent healthcare capacity will grow rapidly, providing competition and reducing costs." Any potential tax relief would come on the heels of a record few months for PMI, in which PMI admission...