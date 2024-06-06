Money and Mental Health calls on Government

Make premiums fairer for those with mental health conditions

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, Martin Lewis' charity, has issued five action points for the next UK Government to make insurance pricing fairer for those with mental health conditions.

The charity pointed to research it had conducted into policies for those with mental health conditions, which showed those with stable or historic faced higher premiums, reduced cover or a refusal of cover. The same research showed that more severe conditions resulted in even higher premiums, it should that those with bipolar disorder could be charged up to 27 times more for insurance than someone without a mental health problem. Helen Undy, chief executive, Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, said: "People with mental health conditions can face significant barriers to using fin...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

A case for PMI

Vitality pays out £117m

More on Adviser / Broking

Top tips for awards entries
Adviser / Broking

Top tips for awards entries

What judges are looking for

Kevin Carr
clock 11 June 2024 • 6 min read
Tech partnership for LifeSearch
Adviser / Broking

Tech partnership for LifeSearch

Adviser joins up with Gretel

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 10 June 2024 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: A difficult mortgage market requires a fresh approach to protection
Adviser / Broking

Industry Voice: A difficult mortgage market requires a fresh approach to protection

Prioritising customer service, retraining advisers on protection products and engaging a younger demographic can help firms navigate a challenging climate with success

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 07 June 2024 • 3 min read