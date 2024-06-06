Money and Mental Health calls on Government

The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, Martin Lewis' charity, has issued five action points for the next UK Government to make insurance pricing fairer for those with mental health conditions.
The charity pointed to research it had conducted into policies for those with mental health conditions, which showed those with stable or historic faced higher premiums, reduced cover or a refusal of cover. The same research showed that more severe conditions resulted in even higher premiums, it should that those with bipolar disorder could be charged up to 27 times more for insurance than someone without a mental health problem. Helen Undy, chief executive, Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, said: "People with mental health conditions can face significant barriers to using fin...
