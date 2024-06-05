Swiss Re extends underwriting partnership with Appian

The workbench, which was first made available to North America in October 2023, is an underwriting solution prebuilt on the Appian Platform, integrated with Swiss Re's automated life insurance underwriting solution, Magnum. The solution aims to help insurers unify workflows and data in an automated, end-to-end process, Swiss Re said, making underwriters' lives "easier" by giving them a single interface to evaluate and classify risk, handle exceptions and make case decisions. It will now be available in select countries in Asia Pacific, as well as Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA),...