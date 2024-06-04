PartnerRe joins GRiD

GRiD, the industry body for group risk, has announced that global reinsurer, PartnerRe has joined the organisation.
The reinsurer has over $10 billion in total capital, offering group reinsurance solutions to the UK and Irish group markets. Bernie Hamilton, head of life and health, UK and Ireland, PartnerRe said: "We look forward to joining the GRiD community and contributing to the development of the group risk market to help deliver protection benefits to UK employees – both those working for the largest employers and those employed by SMEs, many of whom have an, as yet, unmet protection need." The new member comes on the heels of nurse-led wellbeing specialists, RedArc, joining the industry body...
