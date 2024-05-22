L&G award winners revealed

The Business Quality Awards, which have run for 12 years, aims to aid firms in growing their businesses and raising their standards. Each winner is judged on a variety of performance metrics that focus on improving customer outcomes. The awards, which were hosted at One Moorgate Place, also included numerous speakers from the industry and beyond, including: James Shattock, MD UK protection, Legal & General; Beth Sutton-Evans, marketing campaign manager, Legal & General; David Mead, head of protection, St James's Place; and Clive Myrie, journalist and presenter, BBC, among others. The...