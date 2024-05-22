The Exeter appoints Tim Weaver to head IP claims team

Focused on enhancing customer experience

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Exeter has appointed Tim Weaver as head of customer experience for claims, leading the insurer’s income protection (IP) claims team.

Previously, Weaver was head of operational planning and workflow at The Exeter, having joined the insurer in January 2023. In the new role, Weaver will lead the team through transformational change, focusing on further enhancing customer experience for The Exeter's members. The Exeter said this will be achieved by complimenting the expertise of its claims team with further investments in technology, which the insurer noted is of increasing importance given the ongoing demand for IP claims assessors within the industry. Prior to joining The Exeter, Weaver was head of operational pla...

