Scottish Widows partners with Rosemount Financial Solutions

Scottish Widows has partnered with Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), a mortgage, protection and financial planning network.
As part of the deal, Rosemount's appointed representatives (ARs) can access Scottish Widows' platform for advisers, which provides planning and research tools. The provider said this enables advisers to make informed decisions around their clients' portfolios. The platform also integrates with the industry's back-office systems, tools and apps, as well as providing advisers with dedicated service and support teams. Ranila Ravi-Burslem, intermediary distribution director. Scottish Widows, said: "Our focus is on providing a platform that enhances the advice process and makes advisers li...
