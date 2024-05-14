New compliance director for Access FS

Access FS, a mortgage and protection business, has appointed Jeremy Lock as its new compliance director.
Lock joins from Absolute Return Investment Advisers (ARIA) where he was head of compliance, having previously set up a compliance academy at Cooper Associates. The new compliance director said: "I'm looking forward to sharing my commercial approach to compliance across the business, helping drive it forward and achieve our ambitious goals for Access FS. "Before I entered the world of compliance some 10 years ago, I started out in the 90s as an estate agent and then became a financial adviser, so I've been on both sides of the fence and can understand the pressure points on either side...
