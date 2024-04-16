New online platform launches for care-related advice

Launched by My Care Consultant, the platform aims to be an "independent one-stop-shop" for care-related advice. It includes care planning and decision making, becoming a family carer and needing formal care. It offers access to financial and practical support when caring for an older adult, and support when they find themselves or a family member in need of adult care, to support with bereavement. My Care Hub will initially be available only to clients of financial advice firms across the UK. It also should support advisers to meet regulatory expectations of Consumer Duty and vu...