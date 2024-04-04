Mike Furniss departs HSBC Life UK

Mike Furniss, head of protection distribution, HSBC Life UK, has departed the business after 10 years to pursue external opportunities.
Furniss joined HSBC Life in 2014, after a career in wealth management and private banking which began in 1995. He has now joined Francis Clark Financial Planning as a senior chartered financial planner. A spokesperson for HSBC Life told COVER: "We can confirm that Mike Furniss has left HSBC Life UK to pursue external opportunities and we would like to thank him for his contribution to the business. "Richard Waters, currently national account manager at HSBC Life UK, will act as head of protection distribution in the interim until a permanent replacement is made." Waters has been...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.