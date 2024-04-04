Mike Furniss departs HSBC Life UK

Furniss joined HSBC Life in 2014, after a career in wealth management and private banking which began in 1995. He has now joined Francis Clark Financial Planning as a senior chartered financial planner. A spokesperson for HSBC Life told COVER: "We can confirm that Mike Furniss has left HSBC Life UK to pursue external opportunities and we would like to thank him for his contribution to the business. "Richard Waters, currently national account manager at HSBC Life UK, will act as head of protection distribution in the interim until a permanent replacement is made." Waters has been...