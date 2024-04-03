Swiss Re appoints new group CEO

Andreas Berger to take position

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Swiss Re has announced that Andreas Berger will be its new group CEO, taking over the position from Christian Mumenthaler, effective 1 July 2024.

Berger is currently CEO of corporate solutions at Swiss Re, he has been at the company since 2019. Andreas Berger, said: "I am honoured by the Board's decision to appoint me to lead this great company. Swiss Re has an outstanding global client franchise across Reinsurance and Corporate Solutions, underpinned by the incredibly strong Swiss Re brand and capital position." Jacques de Vaucleroy, vice chairman of the board of directors, Swiss Re, said: "The Board unanimously determined that Andreas Berger is the right person to build on the firm's current momentum and lead Swiss Re into th...

