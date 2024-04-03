One third of adults with a mortgage have enough life cover: Hargreaves Lansdown

Adults with a mortgage were less likely to have enough life cover in place, with 35% having enough life insurance, Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) has found.
According to the latest HL Savings & Resilience Barometer, 43% of people had enough life cover to protect their family, which fell to 26% of couples with children. Specifically, 30% of those aged 30-34 had enough life cover, compared to those aged 35-39 (35%), those in their early 40s (43%) and those in their late 40 (47%). Middle earners also did not have enough cover. HL said that while adequacy of cover tends to rise with income, only 39% of middle earners had enough cover. Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "The squeezed middle, in their 30s and 4...
