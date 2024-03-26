Over-50s life insurance undersold due to lack of education

Nearly eight in 10 (79%) eligible adults did not have over-50s life insurance, with 11% not understanding the benefits of the cover, OneFamily has found.
According to the survey of 2,000 UK adults aged over 50, nearly four in 10 believed life insurance would be too expensive, while others did not have over-50s cover because they have a pre-existing condition. Ryan Griffin, director of protection, OneFamily, said: "Advisers really have a big role in understanding people's perceptions of the product and explaining how this type of cover works to their customers. Of those who had taken out insurance, or were planning to, just over half did so to ensure that the cost of their funeral was covered." The research also found that 2.8 million o...
